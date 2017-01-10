Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie released a joint statement this week detailing their shared commitment to "a united front" as they negotiate the remaining issues in their divorce.

Things aren't so cordial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who settled their contentious split last year with an agreement that Johnny would pay $7 million to the ACLU and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles on Amber's behalf.

E! News reports Amber filed documents this week in response to Johnny's demand that she pay $100,000 in court sanctions.

"Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me," she said in the papers.

"I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago. I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking," she continued.

"Johnny has delayed the resolutions of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now," Amber wrote.

Johnny's request for sanctions stipulates that if Amber does not comply and fork over $100,000 towards Johnny's legal costs, he could deduct that amount from the settlement payments he began making last year.

Amber's new filing comes on the heels of documents filed by Johnny's team in which they maintain she "continues to needless litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame."

The actress' lawyer, meanwhile, told E! News the sanctions represent "another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed."

Amber and Johnny announced their split in May. Shortly after Amber filed for divorce, she requested a restraining order against her husband, alleging that he'd physically abused her on multiple occasions.

Eventually, the two worked out a settlement and released a statement indicating Johnny had not intended to harm Amber and Amber had not alleged abuse as a means of getting a larger settlement.

"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love," the statement said.

"Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity."