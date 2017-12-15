Another Hollywood actress is reportedly a part of a bizarre underground sex cult.

According to The Sun, "Battlestar Galactica" star Nicki Clyne belongs to the group called DOS, which is supposedly a secret society within another group called NXIVM, which poses as a run-of-the-mill self-help organization. The New York Times, though, has equated it to a sex cult.

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The women within the group are reportedly branded like cattle with the initials of the group's leader, Keith Raniere.

The Sun claimed it saw multiple pornographic images of Nicki, which is being used as blackmail to prevent her and other followers like her from leaving. Nicki, the report said, initially gave the organization the images in a bid to prove her loyalty.

NXIVM says is based in Albany and has chapters across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Last month, former "Dynasty" star Catherine Oxenberg claimed her daughter, India, is also a part of the group. Mail Online said Catherine has met with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office about NXIVM.

Dimitri Halkidis / WENN

The story is bizarre. On Nov. 8, a former spokesman for NXIVM told The Sun that a "Hollywood actress" is a "key recruiter" for the DOS, which allegedly stands for "dominus obsequious sororium," which is Latin for "master over the slave women." On Nov. 9, the Daily Mail identified the actress as Allison Mack, who starred as Clark Kent's sidekick, Chloe Sullivan, for 10 years on "Smallville."

Rachel Worth / WENN

"Mack has several slaves of her own who are then ordered to recruit a group of slaves themselves, and it spreads down from there like a pyramid scheme," the Daily Mail claimed.

A former spokesman for the group, Frank Parlato, said 70 to 80 women are "trapped" in NXIVM and are subjected to brainwashing, blackmailing, abuse and branding.

Franks claimed that Allison created DOS with the intention of turning it into a worldwide organization that would be a "force for good and a female force against evil."