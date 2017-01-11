Can't buy me love? Drake is reportedly falling head over heels for Jennifer Lopez and he opened up his wallet to buy her a six-figure necklace.

E! News reported that the "Hotline Bling" singer dropped $100,000 for a platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace last week. That, my friends, is real bling.

The necklace was given to her on New Year's Eve and there is some speculation that she was wearing it in a recent Instagram photo. The two rang in the new year together in Las Vegas at his paid hosting gig Hakkasan.

While sources have said J.Lo is simply "having fun" in the relationship, Drake is apparently more serious.

The rapper, a source tells E!, is "completely falling for J.Lo. He has always had a crush on her growing up, so the fact that this is all coming to life is pretty cool for him. He really likes her though."

The insider adds, "They laugh and get along perfectly. The age gap is not an issue for him, because he digs an older woman. J.Lo has always been into younger men, so it's a good combo."

J. Lo and Drake are "taking things as slow as they could, but a relationship may be in the works between them," the source said. "He treats her like a queen and loves her work ethic and family values. This is the first girl besides Rihanna in a while that he is really into. Drake is looking for a relationship and something solid."

Us Weekly, though, has said the two are the "real deal."

"They've gotten very close fast," a source told that mag, adding that Jennifer "gets really excited to see him."

Recently, Drake learned that J. Lo hadn't attended her prom in high school so he staged one for her. The prom was complete with snowflake decorations, silver banners, a band and a moment where the two of them were named king and queen. "He wanted her to have that experience," an insider told the mag. "She was his childhood crush!"