"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd once again wants to end her marriage with her husband, Michael Dodd. This time she means it.

The revelation came from Kelly herself after it was reported that police were called to her Newport, Calif., home six times over the course of three days in July and 11 times overall in 2017.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

"Our marriage is over, I'm out of there! We've had problems for years and I've had enough, I'm done with our marriage," the reality TV star told The Daily Mail. "It's just a case where two people can't get along. It's best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter."

The Daily Mail said the police were called due to "several domestic disputes."

The food is to die for here! A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Kelly and Michael have been married for 11 years. Their union has been far from perfect. In 2012, Kelly filed for divorce, but the two later reconciled. The duo has sought professional help and has attended couple's therapy.

"We aren't good together, maybe we'll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends," she said. "But right now we are both miserable and it's not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter."

Kelly and Michael share 10-year-old daughter Jolie.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Fans of the "Housewives" may not be surprised by the split. Her tumultuous marriage has been well-documented. In the past, she's called him "like Hitler" and a "control freak."

"Over the past several years we've had our ups and downs, and lately it's been mostly downs," Kelly said.

She added, "I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution the case is just sitting there. So I'm going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce. I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road."