There is something brewing between "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks and "Criminal Minds" hottie Shemar Moore.

The perhaps budding couple have Bravo figurehead Andy Cohen to thank.

During the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion, Phaedra was asked is she is seriously dating anyone. "I am not," she told Andy, but added, "Well, you hooked me up with somebody and we chat from now and then."

Andy, somewhat incredulously asked, "Shemar Moore?" He then asked the reality TV star if she would date the actor. She said simply, "We'll see..."

The two first met while filming "Watch What Happens Live" last December. On that show, the two flirted and even shared several passionate kisses.

"What's going on here," Andy asked at the time.

Phaedra's relationship history is well known, but also confusing. No one seems to know if she's actually divorced from jailbird Apollo Nida.

Phaedra filed for divorce back in 2014 a month after Apollo, 38, started an eight-year prison sentence for his role in a fraudulent auto-loan scheme. In November 2016, she claimed that it had been finalized.

Apparently, the divorce was granted by default last July because Apollo had failed to respond to Phaedra's filing. But in December 2016, he contested it on the grounds that he'd never been served or given a chance to respond. He filed his own divorce petition on Dec. 1. A judge agreed with him, noting that he was troubled by the fact that Phaedra intentionally misspelled Apollo's last name as "Nita" in her original paperwork and that it had been suggested that Apollo would attend future divorce hearings from prison, which was never a possibility, TMZ reported.

Apollo is actually engaged to another woman.

Following the judge's decision, Phaedra's rep issued a statement that read in part, "It's very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage."

For the record: Phaedra recently maintained that she's divorced.