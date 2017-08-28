The raindrops falling on Houston may as well be tears from many of Hollywood's biggest names, including Beyonce, Hillary Duff and Travis Scott.

H-Town, as it's known to so many, is the hometown to many of entertainment's well-known stars, all of whom are paying close attention the the catastrophic flooding that has overtaken the Texas city. All of whom are also heartbroken.

On Aug. 27, as images began showing the extensive damage in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Houston-native Beyonce took to Instagram to post a picture of the Texas state flag.

"Texas you are in my prayers," the caption read.

Her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland posted a photo showing the area surrounding downtown underwater.

"Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE!," she wrote. "Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town! 🙏."

Hilary Duff, another native, posted a similar harrowing photo.

"This is beyond devastating 💔truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart 🙏," she wrote.

Her sister, Haylie Duff, had similar sentiments. "Praying for the people & land I love... ❤️ #TexasForever #DeepInTheHeart," she said.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Debbie Allen shared photo of people evacuating the heavily-populated city in boats

"My hometown Houston God Speed," she wrote.

Rapper Travis Scott posted an image of praying hands with the message "Pray For Houston." He captioned the image, "Phoning home."

On Aug. 27, fellow rapper Paul Wall began taking action, planning hurricane relief events.

"Every little bit counts. Even if all you can give is a prayer, that still helps a lot," he said on Twitter.

On Aug. 28, Houston native and "The Voice" winner Danielle Bradbery tweeted, "My heart is so broken as I see more and more getting destroyed in my city...

She continued, "My family and their homes are effected as well and I absolutely hate being away from them in these times 💔 Sooooo many prayers are needed over Texas right now 🙏 #home #harvey #pray."