Katie Holmes and her growing daughter Suri are winning the vacation game.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The actress has been sharing photos over the past few days during a beachside getaway with family members. The photos she's posting of Suri, who turns 11 on April 18, are arguably the cutest of the bunch.

On April 17, Katie went all Beyonce, sharing an image of her mini-me in an adorable dress adorned with lemons.

#lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

"#lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋," Katie wrote, stealing a page from Queen Bey's playbook.

Earlier in the day, the "Dawson's Creek" alum shared an image of a few family members parasailing. Katie appears to be sitting in the middle of trio.

...come fly with me 💕💕💕 #family #love #cousins #memories #dreams thank u @tfretti for the photo A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

"...come fly with me 💕💕💕," she wrote.

#familyvacation #love #gratitude 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

She also made hearts melt by posting a mother-daughter image from the beach.

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #love #beach #gratitude A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

"My sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #love #beach #gratitude," Katie captioned the snap.

💪💪💪💪💪💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

On April 16, Katie shared a video of Suri tossing a football with a man. She also caught some rays, as well.

#beach #family #love A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

She captioned several photos with the words "family," "love" and "gratitude."

#family #love #gratitude ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Happy Easter 💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

One person not seen in the images is Katie's rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx. It's been rumored that the two have been quietly dating since 2013. Last week, a source told Us Weekly the actress is "tired of playing the hiding game" and intends to "go public."

The pair were recently photographed together at dinner.

Katie is reportedly already planning to be less secretive about the romance.

"They're going to go out to dinner more and are talking about a trip to Europe," Us' source said.

Jamie is a lucky man, because judging by these pics, Katie clearly knows how to vacation.