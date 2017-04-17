Inside Katie Holmes' beach vacation with Suri
Katie Holmes and her growing daughter Suri are winning the vacation game.
The actress has been sharing photos over the past few days during a beachside getaway with family members. The photos she's posting of Suri, who turns 11 on April 18, are arguably the cutest of the bunch.
On April 17, Katie went all Beyonce, sharing an image of her mini-me in an adorable dress adorned with lemons.
"#lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋," Katie wrote, stealing a page from Queen Bey's playbook.
Earlier in the day, the "Dawson's Creek" alum shared an image of a few family members parasailing. Katie appears to be sitting in the middle of trio.
"...come fly with me 💕💕💕," she wrote.
She also made hearts melt by posting a mother-daughter image from the beach.
"My sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #love #beach #gratitude," Katie captioned the snap.
On April 16, Katie shared a video of Suri tossing a football with a man. She also caught some rays, as well.
She captioned several photos with the words "family," "love" and "gratitude."
One person not seen in the images is Katie's rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx. It's been rumored that the two have been quietly dating since 2013. Last week, a source told Us Weekly the actress is "tired of playing the hiding game" and intends to "go public."
The pair were recently photographed together at dinner.
Katie is reportedly already planning to be less secretive about the romance.
"They're going to go out to dinner more and are talking about a trip to Europe," Us' source said.
Jamie is a lucky man, because judging by these pics, Katie clearly knows how to vacation.
