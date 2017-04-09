Baseball and chill! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship got awfully comfortable over the weekend as the two snuggled up to watch a New York Yankees game.

J.Lo posted an image of a cute moment on April 8 that shows the Yankees/Orioles game on in the background. Meanwhile, Jen and Alex's feet are intertwined, both of them wearing clean white sneakers. Their faces aren't shown in the image.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

"#saturdayvibes," she captioned the snap.

Unfortunately for J.Lo and Alex, who is a special instructor for the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers lost 5-4.

Things are certainly heating up for the pair. A few days before their baseball date, a report in Us Weekly said that Jen and Alex have already spoken about marriage. However, another report in Gossip Cop said that's not totally true, but did say that the couple has vaguely talked about "the future."

Splash News

In early March it was reported that the couple had been secretly dating. After the cat was out of the bag, Alex confirmed their romance on "The View" on March 31, calling the superstar singer and actress "amazing."

"It's obvious. We've been having a great time," he said. "We're having a great time. She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

Jen, he said, "just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

In late March, friends of A-Rod started seeing a future for Jen and Alex.

"All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling," a source told E! News at the time. "Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat... She is different than other people he's dated."