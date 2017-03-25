Let's get loud, because the heat is on with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez!

J.Lo and A-Rod (again, too perfect) enjoyed a romantic date night out at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on March 24, just days after returning from their getaway in the Bahamas.

Earlier in the day, they worked out at the Beverly hills gym of J.Lo's trainer Gunnar Peterson and subsequently drove to her house in Bel-Air.

Unlike many of their flings, this seems to be the real deal! A source told Us Weekly, "They're in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age." Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 9, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez coparents daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Recently, Jennifer was seen at a Yankees spring training game in Florida and Alex has also been popping up backstage at her Las Vegas show, "All I Have." Jen's last boyfriend, Casper Smart, was 18 years her junior, but she "likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age," the source said, adding that "Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time. They went from zero to 100 really quick."