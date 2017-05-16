Joe Simpson is now "in the clear" of prostate cancer after completing is radiation treatments, according to a new report.

Us Weekly claimed on May 16 that Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's dad finished his treatments in mid-March and it all went tremendously well.

WENN.com

"It worked!" a source told the mag. "The cancer went away and he's doing great!"

On May 12, Ashlee spoke to Us about her dad's health, saying, "He's so good. He's healthy, he's happy, he's doing great. Good old dad!"

Her husband, Evan Ross, added: "Very, very happy with how everything turned out."

Happy Birthday Daddy ❤️💚💙 your my sunshine ☀️ I love you sooooooo very much A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

The one time "dadager," was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer around September 2016. In November, he posted an Instagram in which he said, "Cancer … The dream killer." He took down the post shortly after.

In February, it was reported that he had begun treatments.

"Joe just started radiation. He feels fine, he's getting through it and still working. It's all scheduled once a week. He's super optimistic," a source told Us. "Doctors are hopeful that this will take care of it and be the last step, and he will hopefully then be in remission and cancer-free. Joe just says he feels like it's like going to get a checkup."

Despite his health issue, Joe, 59, had been getting very involved in his photography work, which often served as a distraction.

"He's just working and hanging with his kids. He's not slowing down at all. He's actually been doing some bigger campaigns and shoots. He wants to keep his mind off of it," the source said. "His work helps it."

The silver lining of his health issue was that it helped him reform a bond with his family.

Easter with my oldest. Isn't she beautiful? @jessicasimpson #jessicasimpson #beauty #children #proudofyou A post shared by Joe Simpson (@joesimpsonphoto) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

"This had made their relationship stronger. [Jessica] has been awesome," Us' source said in February. "Jessica was the one he wasn't as close with, and this made them so close. They're all closer because of what he's going through."