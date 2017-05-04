Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is letting bygones be bygones in regards to her long-standing feud with Holly Madison.

The two former "Girls Next Door" stars haven't made a secret of their dislike toward one another over the years, especially after Holly released her book, "Down the Rabbit Hole," in 2015. In the book, Holly had many not-so-positive things to say about Hugh Hefner, with whom Kendra remains close.

But soon Kendra will be spending a lot of time in Las Vegas, where Holly lives, as she stars in her new Vegas show, "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man." Asked if she fears running into Holly, Kendra said she doesn't.

"No, and I have no more hard feelings," she told TooFab. "It takes too much to feel negative and I really don't want to feel that way. I have no hard feelings. What she did in Vegas, these are all just jobs that we're taking and I'm taking this opportunity for myself and making it about my journey and hopefully I overcome my fear of the stage. If I don't, it's going to be a long process. I'm there for 4 months, May 27-August, every night."

Last year, after Holly gave People magazine an interview in which she said she feared for her life in the Playboy Mansion, the "Kendra on Top" star unloaded on her former housemate on Twitter in very NSFW fashion. The tweets were so outlandish that even Kendra realized that perhaps she went overboard and deleted them.

"I know my recent posts were a little over the top and I apologize for that," she said after her posts were up for several hours. "Sticking up for me n my beliefs is hard for me at times. Sorry."

Kendra has claimed Holly's book is "full of lies."

"Someone needs to have a voice against this. Hef won't do it. He's too nice of a guy," Kendra said in 2015. "It's just weird how someone can get away with such a thing."

Interestingly, they still can't get away from each other, figuratively or geographically.