Kris Jenner thinks blondes have more fun. Her daughter Kim Kardashian West, meanwhile, thinks her mom is a copycat.

Kim, not her mom, actually took to Instagram on Oct. 23 to show off her mom's new platinum blond hair style. In the image, the Kar-Jenner matriarch sits on a couch with a martini in her left hand. She rocks a floral outfit paired with a red handbag and red boots.

Her hair, though, was far more of a focal point than her outfit, and Kim couldn't help but take a swipe at her mom.

"Caption this.... mine is SWF," Kim wrote, which stands for "single white female," which also implies that Kim thinks Kris copied her hair.

Kim switched her hair from dark to platinum blond in early September.

"I've been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I'm so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it's my real hair," Kim told People magazine last month. "My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color."

Kris must have liked it too, because for about as long as anyone can remember, Kris has had dark hair, which she wears short. Her new look is still short, but her hue has obvious similarities to Kim's.

Aside from the hair, perhaps Kim was trying to hint at something else. Recently there have been rumors that Kris is headed toward a split with Corey Gamble, her boyfriend of three years.

"Single" white female? Hmmmm...