The Hills are alive with conversations. Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge left "The Hills" behind in 2010, but they didn't close the door on their friendship.

In an interview with E! News, K. Cav was asked about her relationship with both Audrina and Kristin's on-screen nemesis Lauren Conrad.

"I talk to Audrina all the time," Cavallari revealed. "I'm so proud of her. She loves having a little girl. She's just in baby bliss."

Audrina is also launching a swimwear line, something her pal can't stop gushing about.

"I think it's awesome that she launched her swimwear line because I know she's been wanting to do that for a while," Kristin said. "And I'm not just saying this, her swimwear is awesome. It has amazing support—everything about it! I would be a fan regardless if it was Audrina's. So I'm going to keep buying her stuff. I'm really excited about it."

When the topic of Lauren Conrad's pregnancy was brought up, Kristin said she wishes her the best, but did admit they don't have each other on speed dial.

"I haven't talked to Lauren in a long time," she said. "It's been years since I've seen her. But I think [the pregnancy] is awesome. I feel like everyone is in the next phase of their life. Everyone's married and having babies now. It's really cool to see! It's a very exciting time in her life, and so I'm just happy for everybody!"

Kristin, herself, has three children with husband Jay Cutler, so she knows about the joys of motherhood. She also knows all about defending her loved ones, as she did this past week after her birthday celebration when many blasted her man's appearance.

After the former reality TV shared an image of her and her NFL hubby, many on the Internet mocked the photo and body shamed Jay. A few days after that, K.Cav shared a different image of her man, while referencing the Internet critics.

"Husband and gusband," she wrote. "And since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one."