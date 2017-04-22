Slay, Beyonce! The mama-to-be of twins shared an incredible array of pregnancy style photos along with one surrounded by her Destiny's Child groupmates on April 21.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Queen Bey dropped the series on Instagram wearing a sexy blush tunic and beige knee-high stiletto cut-out boots while working it for the camera. For a woman on the brink of popping out two twins, her look is pretty impressive. Beyonce and husband Jay Z shared the pregnancy news with the world in February accompanied by a beautiful photo of Bey holding her baby belly. We bet 5-year-old Blue Ivy can't wait for her new siblings!

Beyonce.com / .

Included in Beyonce's Instagram post is a photo of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams in what appears to be both a girls night and an opportunity to showcase Kelly's new self-help pregnancy book, "Whoa Baby! A Guide For New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the F*** Just Happened." Kelly, mother of 2-year-old Titan with husband, Tim Witherspoon, co-authored the book with her OB-GYN Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman and released the book on April 11.

As for Beyonce, the world patiently awaits the arrival of her two new bundles of joy! Oh, and a Destiny's Child post-baby reunion, because we can always use a dose of the iconic trio in our lives.