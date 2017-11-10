It's likely that Chris Evans and Jenny Slate won't officially confirm that they are back together, but all signs certainly seem to point to that.

Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The duo previously dated for nine months and split in February of 2017, but they had a flirtatious exchange on Twitter in October, which could have set the wheels in motion. Eagle-eyed fans seem to think they have proof of a reconciliation.

Earlier this week, Chris posted a video of his dog howling along to "Lion King." A female could be heard giggling in the background, and many on pointing the finger at Jenny.

Then, on Nov. 10, Jenny tweeted about her "boyfriend."

"My boyfriend does many dreamy&generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let's me show him my online shopping spoils&cheers me on," she wrote.

It all sounds very, very convenient, doesn't it.

Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

When Chris and Jenny split in February, it was reportedly quite amicable.

"Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart," she told New York Magazine. "He's really vulnerable, and he's really straightforward. He's like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them. It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it."

At the time, she was pretty fresh off a divorce from Dean Fleischer-Camp.

"When Chris and I started dating, my husband and I had only been separated for a couple of months," she added. "Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that's still something that you need to mourn. When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system. That is really, really sad. I just didn't have the tools. And I didn't think very hard about that, to be honest."