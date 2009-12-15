Year in Review: Hairdos & Don'ts 2009

My, what a year it has been in the world of celebrity hair. We've survived hair bows, split ends and bad dye jobs, and we've been inspired (and rendered quite jealous) by expert blowouts and precisely placed tendrils. So which celebs had the most memorable hairdos and don'ts for 2009?

Lady GaGa's got a big ol' bow made of hair, and we DON'T want to know how long the stylist worked on that thing.