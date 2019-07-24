Stars who shaved their heads for film and TV roles

Former child star Joey King is making major waves: In the summer of 2019, "The Independence Day: Resurgence" actress scored her first Emmy nomination for her performance as Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Hulu's "The Act." In honor of her 20th birthday on July 30, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at Joey (pictured in April 2019 after her hair grew out a bit) and more stars who shaved their heads for major film and TV roles. Keep reading to see how she and more stars looked before and after saying goodbye to their hair…

