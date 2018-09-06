Emmy nominees in costume vs. real life

On Sept. 17, 2018, the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best and brightest in television. To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the lead actor and actress nominees in both TV comedies and dramas to see how their characters' looks and style differs from the actors' own... starting with "The Americans" star Keri Russell, who earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, a nod she's received three years in a row. Keri's role as Elizabeth, a Russian spy living undercover in the States in the 1980s, meant lots of wigs and true-to-the-decade fashion moments. Costume designer Katie Irish shared that between Keri and co-star (and real-life love) Matthew Rhys, more than 120 unique spy disguises were crafted during the series' six seasons, including Patty (the Mary Kay makeup consultant) and Stephanie (the home care nurse), both of whom Keri played as recurring undercover characters. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Surprising couples from Emmys past