Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards

Jennifer Lopez

On Dec. 2, 2019, the 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards were held in New York City, honoring the best in film from the past year. An event honoring independent films naturally brings out some interesting fashion, so in honor of the show, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the best and worst styles on the red carpet, starting with Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer, who usually can do no wrong on a red carpet, went a little funky for this event. She chose a heavily feathered dress, with a layer of feathers all over the curve-hugging black and gold fabric, with an extra poof of feathers on one, off-the-shoulder strap. She paired the look with a severe up-do and heavy black makeup, making the look a miss. Keep reading to see the rest of the standout outfits of the night.

