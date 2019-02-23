Award show fashion

Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 21

The 2019 Independent Spirit Awards are here! While it's all about acting today, we can't help but also make it about fashion and seeing which stars looked radiant on the red carpet and who didn't. One person whose fashion choice certainly confused us this year was Chloe Grace Moretz, who walked the red carpet in low cut gauzy dress with pirate sleeves that didn't seem to match the Scottish vibe she had going on...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from 2019 award season

