Fashion hits and misses from 2019 award season

Award season is in full swing, so it's time to check out the best and worst fashion so far! First up, Emma Stone's pale pink Louis Vuitton Atelier Golden Globes gown. This confection was a work of art -- literally. The stunning design took more than 800 hours to craft as 30 embroiderers created the gown's scale pattern using tiny twisted glass tubes. That hard work paid off big-time, resulting in one of Emma's most elegant red carpet looks to date. Unfortunately, her next LV look didn't fare as well. Keep reading to see that plus more fashion hits and misses from award season 2019!

