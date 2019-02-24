Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Academy Awards
Hollywood's biggest night always promises killer fashion, and the 2019 Academy Awards were no exception! From a sea of pretty pink gowns and plenty of silver sparkle, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars on this year's red carpet -- starting with the one and only Lady Gaga! The superstar channeled Old Hollywood on the Academy Award red carpet -- opting for a glamorous black look by Alexander McQueen. Despite opting for a classic color, Gaga's gown was anything but boring, featuring a dramatic silhouette. But she truly upped the glam factor when it came to accessories, adding leather opera gloves and a showstopper of a necklace. Get a better view of her jewels and check out the rest of Oscar's best and worst dressed stars next...
