James Corden: 15 things you might not know about the late-night star and Grammys host

"The Late Late Show" host James Corden will be pulling double duty this month when he hosts the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018. We know him best from interacting with some of the biggest names in music during his show's Carpool Karaoke segment, but Wonderwall.com is digging up some more facts about the man behind the laughs so we can get to know him better as we celebrate his second Grammys gig. Keep reading to check out 15 things you probably didn't know about James (but should)!

