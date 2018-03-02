Things you didn't know about the 2018 Oscar nominees

As the pinnacle of award season nears -- the 90th Academy Award are slated to air on March 4 -- here are some things you might not know about 2018's nominated actors, directors and films. (Feel free to use this information to impress friends and family in your running commentary at your Oscar-viewing party.) Let's start with this: Mary J. Blige's nominations for best supporting actress and best original song (both for her work in "Mudbound") serve as additional proof as to why this woman has deserved the title "Queen of Hip Hop Soul" since her 1992 debut. Although she sang in her local church choir, her path to musical stardom truly started when she made an amateur recording of Anita Baker's "Caught Up in the Rapture" at a local mall. Mary's mother shared that recording with her boyfriend, and it eventually ended up with Andre Harrell, an executive at Uptown Records who signed a young Mary. However, her path to stardom was not as easy as it sounds. Growing up in Yonkers, New York, in a single-parent family -- her mother, Cora, held down three jobs to make ends meet -- Mary knew the value of hard work. In fact, the title of her landmark debut album "What's the 411?" is in part a reference to her time spent as a 411 operator at an early age.

