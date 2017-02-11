Stars attend the 2017 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party
The stars aligned at the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2017. Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos from the A-list affair, starting with this shot of Britney Spears. Now keep reading for more!
