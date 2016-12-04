Stars attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Sing'
The Los Angeles premiere of "Sing" was a family affair! A bunch of celebs brought their familes out to catch the screening on Dec. 3, 2016. Take Camilla Alves, who had her husband Matthew McConaughey on her arm. Click on for more!
The Los Angeles premiere of "Sing" was a family affair! A bunch of celebs brought their familes out to catch the screening on Dec. 3, 2016. Take Camilla Alves, who had her husband Matthew McConaughey on her arm. Click on for more!