Taylor Swift's little white dress and more of summer 2013's best red carpet looks

taylor swift red carpet

By Jessica Wedemeyer

We're counting down the 20 best red carpet looks of summer 2013. Who was the best-dressed celeb so far this summer? Keep clicking to find out!

No. 20: Taylor Swift

The usually sugary sweet singer showed off her edgy side in a skintight Herve Leger LWD at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto on June 16.