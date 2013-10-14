Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, plus more accident-prone celebs

By Stacie Anthony

Oopsies! Are you an accident-prone kind of guy or gal? Well, you're not alone! Your favorite celebs -- like Reese Witherspoon and Halle Berry -- find themselves in harrowing situations more often than not. From epic falls to bumps and bruises, click through to see which stars are the most accident-prone in Hollywood.

Reese Witherspoon

2011 was an unlucky year for America's Sweetheart. The blond star tended to a gnarly cut on her forehead after getting struck by a car during a jog. Around Mother's Day, Reese was spotted rocking a giant leg brace. Keeping up with the yearlong accident streak, Reese rounded out 2011 with a finger splint. On the upside, at least her at-home first aid kit is now equipped to handle any emergency!