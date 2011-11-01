Kate Hudson, Tom Cruise and more ageless wonders

By Rebecca Silverstein and Jessica Wedemeyer

Some of our favorite stars have clearly stumbled upon the fountain of youth. How else do you explain the fact that they seemingly don't age? Styles may change, but Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Tom Cruise and more stars look the same as they did a decade (or more) ago. Keep clicking to check out these ageless wonders.

Kate Hudson

Age: 34

Kate's passion for plunging necklines isn't the only thing that's gone unchanged since 2003. She may favor more dramatic makeup these days, but that doesn't change the fact that Kate's face looks almost identical a decade later.