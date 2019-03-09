After Ann Curry left her post on "Today" in 2012, she shifted over to NBC News for two and a half years before leaving to develop a media startup that would give her flexibility to produce shows for NBC as well as other networks.

Now, with Susan Zirinsky at the helm of CBS News -- where she's said to be planning major changes -- Curry could be eyeing a return to prime time network news.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

That's according to Page Six, which cites "a source close to" Curry as saying the veteran journalist has had "informal talks" with CBS about potentially taking over a co-anchor role on "CBS This Morning," but really wants to host "CBS Evening News" or hop on board as a correspondent at "60 Minutes."

Four people familiar with the discussions told Variety a similar story about the network's interest in adding Curry to the morning news roster as it works to hoist faltering ratings.

According to Variety, however, Curry is "not believed to be in active discussions with CBS at present."

An award-winning reporter, Curry currently hosts the "We'll Meet Again" on PBS, which tells stories about momentous events in history through the eyes of regular people who lost track of, then found someone close to them tied to those times. The show has earned strong ratings; when it premiered, Newsday called it Curry's "perfect second act," noting that she was still being forced to deal with questions about "Today" and rumors Matt Lauer squeezed her off the show before he was fired for sexual misconduct.

Getty Images North America

As Curry reminded the New York Times in a November 2018 interview, she saw widespread sexual harassment during her long tenure at "Today."

"On 'CBS This Morning,' I said there was a verbal sexual harassment that was pervasive and that I would be surprised if I heard a woman say that didn't exist," Curry told the Times. "I said then, and I've since also said publicly, that I mentioned to my manager that a woman came to me and reported physical sexual harassment."

If Curry were to sign onto any post at CBS, it would potentially be a boon for the network as both "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Evening News" are in last place, ratings-wise, for their time slots, according to Page Six.

The tab's insiders say other lineup shifts currently being considered at CBS News include the possibility of relocating "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell to an anchor role at "CBS Evening News," among other options.

Meanwhile, Gayle King's dedication to CBS through Charlie Rose and Les Moonves' sexual misconduct scandals -- plus her recent, headline and meme-making R. Kelly interview -- could also change the direction of some negotiations.

CBS

Last week, Page Six reported King was pushing for a massive raise amid shakeup concerns. One source said Zirinsky "is keen to spend more money to keep great talent at the network."

Spokespeople for CBS and Curry declined to comment to Page Six, while Curry's rep had not responded to a request for comment from Variety as of Friday, March 8.

In addition to "We'll Meet Again," Curry is reportedly working on a project for AT&T's WarnerMedia.