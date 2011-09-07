Best Celeb Summer Weddings

summer weddings

By Molly McGonigle

The summer wedding season is coming to a close -- but boy, was it fun to watch. From Kris and Kim's over-the-top, soon-to-be-televised nuptials to Blake and Miranda's laid-back country shindig, famous couples said goodbye to their single days in ways that let their personalities shine through. Click through to get the scoop on all the wedding bashes that happened this summer!

Brooke Burke and David Charvet

Date: Aug. 12

Five years and two kids later, Brooke and David decided to tie the knot on an anchored sailboat in the middle of the Caribbean Sea with only their kids -- including Brooke's two daughters from a previous marriage -- as witnesses.