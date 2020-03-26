The best reality TV shows of the 2000s

The 2000s was an iconic decade for many reasons, and quality reality television is certainly one of them. Over those ten years, audiences were able to experience just about every type of reality TV show imaginable -- from following the lives of elite Orange Country teens, to traveling across the country to spend time with eccentric, attractive Italians in New Jersey, to watching aspiring chefs duke it out for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at working in one of Gordon Ramsay's kitchens -- the options were endless! A particular favorite, though? None other than "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the show's finale on March 30, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the best reality TV series of the 2000s. Kicking off our list is the aforementioned series that starred pop stars Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey. The series, which ran for three seasons, followed their marriage and gave fans a look into the everyday happenings of the successful singers as they try to balance married life and their careers before their marriage ultimately ended in 2006. While Jessica wasn't always painted in the smartest light (long live the Chicken of the Sea reference), the show is quintessentially early 2000s. Keep reading to see more...

RELATED: TV shows gone too soon