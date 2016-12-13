Beyonce and Mariah Carey's kids pose for a photo together, plus more news

Kanye West interviews psychiatrists, meets with Trump

Kanye West is taking the lead in managing his recovery following his mental health hospitalization. Judging from news Yeezus met with a certain controversial reality show producer-turned soon-to-be leader of the free world on Tuesday, Dec. 13, he's also apparently taking cues of some kind from President-elect Donald Trump. (It's unclear whether the Donald knows Kanye's recent onstage Trump-backing rant came right before he was hospitalized in a psych ward; perhaps that tidbit was included in one of the security briefings our leader-to-be declined to hear.) Political discussions aside, TMZ reports the rapper and producer is in New York interviewing candidates for the medical and psychiatric team that will provide care when he's on the East Coast. He's reportedly all set with a crew in Los Angeles and plans to have additional treatment staff on hand in New York so he can remain bi-coastal without compromising his health. The website also reports that in addition to being careful about taking his medication, he's focused on relaxing versus stress-inducing projects. No word yet on how this week's trip to Trump Tower fits into Kanye's de-stressing plan. According to NYMag.com, he told reporters he and the Donald met to discuss "life."

