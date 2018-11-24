Beyonce was among the many celebrities who paid tribute to the late Kim Porter in recent days, posting a handful of photos and tributes to Diddy's ex on Instagram on the day of Kim's funeral in Columbus, Georgia.

The first post Bey shared showed what looked like an elementary school-aged Kim, smiling while wearing a red bow.

"Heaven couldn't wait for you," Bey captioned the pic, an apparent reference to her song, "Heaven," which was reportedly written about the death of one of Beyonce's mom's best friends. She added an Emoji of praying hands to the caption.

Other images showed Kim with her kids, three of whom she shares with Diddy, whom she dated from the '90s through 2007 before the pair decided their relationship worked better when it was platonic.

People reports that Kim posted about her friend, Beyonce, as recently as September, sharing a photo of her twins and Diddy's other daughter, Chance, from their trip to see Beyonce in concert during her On the Run II tour with JAY-Z.

Kim died unexpectedly in her home at age 47 of causes that had yet to be determined by the coroner as of her funeral at Cascade Hills Church.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL," Diddy, who's been expressing his grief on social media almost daily since Kim's death, wrote on Twitter before the ceremony.

"Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!" he continued. "We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you."