Bing: Before They Were Famous

By Molly McGonigle

If you thought celebs avoided those dreaded awkward teenage years, think again. Click through to see what Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry and more stars looked like way before they were famous.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is known for being a great actress, doting mom, humanitarian and one of the most beautiful women in the world. But would you recognize the stunning "Maleficent" star before she became a household name?

BING: Find out what Angelina Jolie looked like way back when

FIND: Get the latest on her new movie

SEARCH: See some of her red carpet looks