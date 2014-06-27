BING: Craziest celeb arrests

By Stacie Anthony and Gena Oppenheim

From naked arrests to alleged bong-throwing incidents, click through to see what crazy stunts have landed stars in cuffs.

Hollywood bad boy Shia LaBeouf just can't seem to stay out of trouble. His wild antics during a Broadway musical got him tossed from the theater -- and into a jail cell! What did he do on the night of June 26, 2014, to earn a night in the slammer?

BING: Find out what Shia did wrong

FIND: Take a look back at his history of trouble with the law

SEARCH: Check out his mugshot