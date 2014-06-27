BING: Craziest celeb arrests
By Stacie Anthony and Gena Oppenheim
From naked arrests to alleged bong-throwing incidents, click through to see what crazy stunts have landed stars in cuffs.
Hollywood bad boy Shia LaBeouf just can't seem to stay out of trouble. His wild antics during a Broadway musical got him tossed from the theater -- and into a jail cell! What did he do on the night of June 26, 2014, to earn a night in the slammer?
BING: Find out what Shia did wrong
FIND: Take a look back at his history of trouble with the law
SEARCH: Check out his mugshot
By Stacie Anthony and Gena Oppenheim
From naked arrests to alleged bong-throwing incidents, click through to see what crazy stunts have landed stars in cuffs.
Hollywood bad boy Shia LaBeouf just can't seem to stay out of trouble. His wild antics during a Broadway musical got him tossed from the theater -- and into a jail cell! What did he do on the night of June 26, 2014, to earn a night in the slammer?
BING: Find out what Shia did wrong
FIND: Take a look back at his history of trouble with the law
SEARCH: Check out his mugshot