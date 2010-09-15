Blind Item P.I.: '80s Sitcom Slacker

By Michelle Lanz

In honor of mystery writer Agatha Christie's birthday today, we thought it'd be fun to get our sleuth on with a little Blind Item PI. Our story comes to us from BlindGossip.com and involves a former child star who says he was done a disservice by his on-set tutor from his days on a famous '80s network sitcom. Apparently the tutor kept the kids rested and happy by doing all of their work while they played video games or took naps, and she's still working in Hollywood. Sounds like the teacher I always wish I had, so why is this guy so bitter? Let's do some investigating to find out which former child star could use a do-over of his elementary studies.