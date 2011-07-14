Bunnies, Zebra & More Kardashian Chatter

By Molly McGonigle

The Kardashian clan makes millions by just being themselves. Part of their appeal is some of the outrageous statements that come out of their mouths, and lucky for us, most are caught on camera. Just how many Kardashian conversations have you unknowingly memorized during reruns of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"? Click through to test your knowledge of which family member said which quotes.

"Sometimes I feel like a zoo animal. I'll be at a restaurant, and someone will put their phone in front of my face and take a picture without saying hi."