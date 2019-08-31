Camila Cabello may be singing some sweet love song in the near future about her rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The "Havana" singer released a new video titled "What Do I Know About Love?" on Saturday, and fans believe it is a not-so-subtle hint that new music is on the way — and that it might be focused on her romance with Shawn!

The 22-year-old, who has been spotted locking lips with Shawn on multiple occasions, starts the video off with a little speech about love and how you can't ever know if you have figured it out.

"What do I know about love? Nothing," she says. "Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die? Do you kill it in one violent blow? Or is it a million unattended, unhealed little cuts and scratches?"

While the beginning of the video is a bit melancholy, and seems to allude to her failed romance with Matthew Hussey, which ended earlier this year, her tone soon shifts.

"What do I know about love? Everything," "It will bring you to your knees — if you did it right," she continues. "What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same."

"I know that when you're in love kissing is everything because words aren't the only way to tell somebody how you feel," she adds. "I know when you call in love you feel like you're the first and only two people in the world. Every kiss, every touch, every caress is like something you feel nobody has ever felt before."

In addition to the cryptic video, Cabello switched out all of her social media profile pictures to a very hazy, vintage looking picture frame. She also posted a series of videos on Instagram, that delves deeper into her "What do I know about love?" theme.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Since releasing their duo, "Señorita," Camila and Shawn have been pretty much inseparable. However, despite their constant companionship, public displays of affection and many travels together, they have yet to publicly confirm their relationship status.

Camila released her debut solo album in January 2018, so it definitely makes sense that she is gearing up to release her sophomore effort.