Can you tell the real Gwyneth Paltrow quote from the fake one?

Gwyneth Paltrow is the GOOP-y gift that keeps on giving. So many of the words that tumble out of her mouth are things of beauty, made from the finest, purest macrobiotic pretentiousness on Earth. And we love her for it. But can you tell a real Gwyneth remark from a fake one? Take our organically grown quiz and find out ...

"People perceive that I have too much. I understand that, but I also feel like I've suffered so much."