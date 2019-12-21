Ashley Benson is kicking off her 30s with a bucket list checkmark, thanks to her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne.

Gotham/GC Images

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the "Pretty Little Liars" star shared photos from a surprise trip to Morocco Cara apparently orchestrated in honor of her love's 30th last week.

"Morocco has always been a place I've wanted to visit," she captioned the Instagram shots. "I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn't have asked for anything better." She closed the emotional caption with an "I love you" to her lady and a heartfelt, "Thank you for making my birthday the best yet."

The photos showed the adorable couple enjoying breakfast on a hot air balloon ride, riding a motorcycle and sidecar through the desert and checking out some traditional music.

In all the shots that showed both Ashley and Cara, the two look blissed out and comfortable at the same time, which might explain all the comments about how inspiring their love story is.

"Never break up. Please," wrote one moved follower.

The pair confirmed their relationship during Pride in June but they were linked romantically as far back as last summer, when they were spotted kissing in London.

Since then, they've happily posted loving messages about and to one another all over social media -- and, in Ashley's case, on her body. The actress has a tattoo that reads "CD" on her ribcage.

On Ashley's actual birthday, Wednesday, Dec. 18, Cara shared a long love note on Instagram detailing some of the things that make her crazy about the birthday girl.

Ashley Benson / Instagram

"There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters," she began. "It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face ...," she continued listing pet name after pet name.

In response, Ashley thanked Cara for the warm birthday wishes, writing, "Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween. ♥️."