Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford welcome baby No. 2, plus more news

Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford stork news

Congrats are reportedly in order for Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. Multiple outlets have confirmed the couple have welcomed their second child. On Tuesday, the actress stepped out at the Toronto International Film Festival looking lovely in a belted navy dress. When asked by People how it felt being a mom of two, she replied, "It's good, thank you!" The high-profile pair has long preferred to keep their private life private and never commented publicly about their impending arrival. As Us Weekly reminds us, they never confirmed news of their daughter Evelyn's birth. Speaking to Vogue back in 2015, Carey said of her husband, "Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can keep totally away. So I try to."

