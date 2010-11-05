Celeb Baby Bump Watch

By Rebecca Silverstein and Drew Mackie

Check out the lovely lady bumps being sported by expecting celebs. It will be quite the crop of celebritiots dropping in the near feature, so have a click-through to see the lucky mommies-to-be.

Mariah Carey

Baby daddy: husband Nick Cannon

Due date: sometime in spring 2011

Carey ended weeks of speculation by media and fans that she looked like she was expecting. The news came with a personal revelation: She'd miscarried twice before. "It's been a long journey. It's been tough because I've been trying to hold on to a shred of privacy," she told Access Hollywood.

