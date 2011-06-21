Makeup-Free Jolie for LV & More Star Shilling

By Rebecca Silverstein

Believe it or not, it's hard to be a celeb these days. Sure, they go on lavish vacations, drive sweet cars and live in gargantuan mansions, but how do you think they get all those riches? By selling their souls, er, products. Keep clicking for the latest celeb endorsements.

Angelia Jolie is no stranger to modeling, but her new ads for Louis Vuitton, her first as the face of the brand, are quite different than she's ever done. The "Core Values" campaign features Angie wearing her own clothes, no makeup and her own monogrammed Alto carryall, believed to be at least six years old, on a boat in Cambodia's Siem Reap province. "People are not used to seeing Angelina in this situation," LV's Executive Vice President Pietro Beccari tells WWD. "I like the fact that it's a real moment. ... This campaign is about a very special person and a very special journey."

