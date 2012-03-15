Celeb Power Couples: Who Wears the Pants?

By Drew Mackie

Famous couples try for a certain image on the red carpet, but how they act when they get home and change out of the formalwear is anyone's guess. Well, maybe not just anyone's guess, because today you get to vote on which members of these celebrity power couples truly rules the roost.

David and Victoria Beckham

What wins out at home: his soccer supremacy or her Girl Power-infused background? Or do you think they just settle disagreements with a fashion face-off on the Beckham family catwalk?