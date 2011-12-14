Celebrity Holiday Traditions

By Rebecca Silverstein

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Festivus, we bet you have some special ways of observing the holidays. Well, guess what? So do celebs! (Shocking, we know.) Keep clicking to see how your favorite stars make the holidays merry and bright, and see if you share the same traditions.

Mariah Carey

You may listen to her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" album to get into the holiday spirit, but Mimi has a much odder way of ringing in the season. While visiting Aspen for Christmas, she likes to snuggle into the snow in a bikini after a hot tub dip. "It's a tradition for us to have Santa Claus-looking bikinis, jump in the hot tub, and roll in the fresh snow," she tells Us Weekly. "Somebody told me that it was a tradition in Aspen, but maybe they were lying to me." Um, you think? Let's just hope she doesn't pass that tradition on to Monroe and Moroccan.