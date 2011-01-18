Celebrity Yearbook Portraits

By Wonderwall Editors

It's tough to look at photos of celebs in all their shining, toned, facialed glory and not get a little jealous. But, hey, guess what: Celebrities had awkward teen years too! Sure, they ended up hot, rich, famous, etc., etc., but let's not dwell on that. As students head back to school this fall, let's take a look at celebs' geeky (and adorable) yearbook pics.

Jennifer Lopez

Aww. It's Jenny from the block before she wore the rocks that she got. (And the extensions, the spray tan, the bronzer…)