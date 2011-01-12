Celebs Gone Viral: 2011 Golden Globes Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein

Since you've catching up on all the Golden Globe-nominated shows and movies before Sunday, you've probably missed a some of the week's virals. So to help you out, we've rounded up the pics and vids that have kept the Internet abuzz. And guess what? They're all Golden Globe nominees or presenters!

Nuthin' But A "Glee" Thing

In one of the most star-studded clips ever to grace Funny or Die, this video seems to just be a Heather Morris-starring Gleek parody. But once Sofia Vergara shows up wearing Coach Sue's tracksuit (which is, perhaps, the most modestly we've ever seen her dress), all bets are off. With extra unexpected cameos by Naya Rivera, Cory Montieth and other cast members, it's about as fun as, well, an episode of "Glee." (MSN)

