Celebs Gone Viral for Dec. 5, 2012

By Rebecca Silverstein

With all the shopping you have to do before the holidays, scouring the Web for celeb content isn't necessarily at the top of your list. But hey, that's why you have your pals at Wonderwall. Check out the latest and greatest celeb virals, including parody videos, mash-ups and more.

Jay-Z Meets an Elderly Woman on the Subway Who Doesn't Know Who He Is

Jay-Z's new online documentary, "Where I'm From," chronicles the rapper's eight-show residency at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. And while the whole video is getting buzz, there's one specific clip that's getting more play than the rest. While riding the subway -- yes, the subway -- to Barclays, Hova sat next to a lovely senior citizen named Ellen Grossman, who started chatting him up. "Are you famous?" Grossman asked. "Not very famous. You don't know me," Jay replied. "I'll get there someday." Charming and modest. (YouTube)

RELATED: Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Enjoy Intimate Family Time