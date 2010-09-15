Celebs Gone Viral for Sept. 15

By Rebecca Silverstein

At Wonderwall we know that your time is valuable. Between watching "Jersey Shore" and reading about Miley and Liam's reconciliation (awww!), there just aren't enough hours in the day to catch up on the week's viral content. So to help you out, we've rounded up the best of the best. Keep clicking for the celeb pics and vids that have kept the Internet abuzz this week.

Heidi Loses It

Heidi Montag's been saying that she wants to get rid of her implants. Unfortunately, all she's been able to lose is her bikini top! In a photo circling the webosphere, Heidi seems to have gotten into a fight with a wave -- and the wave won. Chances that this was an unplanned flashing? Slim to none. Hey, gotta make headlines somehow. (Pacific Coast News)

